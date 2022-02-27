Reports | Ishan Kishan admitted to hospital after being hit on helmet from Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara in IND vs SL 2nd T20I

Ishan Kishan had received a nasty blow on the helmet from a Lahiru Kumara bouncer in the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. After that, Kishan had reportedly sustained a head injury, and was rushed to a hospital in Kangra.

According to a report filed by ANI, India’s left-handed opening batter Ishan Kishan sustained a head injury during their second T20I against Sri Lanka at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, and was rushed to a hospital in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. While opening the innings for India alongside Rohit Sharma, Kishan was hit on the helmet when Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara bowled a bouncer in the fourth over.

Kishan received a mandatory concussion check from the Indian physios after Kumara's venomous bouncer. Following the incident, Kumara, too, checked Kishan if he was alright. But despite being rattled by the nasty delivery, Kishan held on and continued to bat before being dismissed by Kumara in his following over.

Speaking to ANI, a doctor named Shubham said, “I have been attached to the Indian team and I got information that an Indian player, who has sustained a head injury, has been brought here to the hospital. His CT scan was conducted and he has been under observation.”

Further, Shubham confirmed that Sri Lanka’s wicket-keeper Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital along with Kishan after he endured a thumb injury while fielding in the second T20I against India.

"A Sri Lankan player has also been admitted in the hospital, after receiving a thumb injury in the second T20I. We are monitoring everything right now," Shubham added.

Having won the opening two matches against Sri Lanka, India have already won the T20I series with a game to spare. They will again face Sri Lanka on February 27 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.