Reports | Chandigarh Police on alert after they recovered two bullet shells from bus ferrying Sri Lankan team

Today at 6:11 PM
According to a report by India Today, Chandigarh police are on alert after they recovered two bullet shells from the luggage compartment of a private bus used to take the Sri Lankan cricket team from their team hotel to PCA stadium in Mohali. India are playing a three-match T20I series currently.
Sri Lanka are touring India currently for a three-match T20I series and two Tests. India are leading the T20I series by 2-0 and the third and final game will be played on Sunday in Dharamsala. The teams will then play two Tests against each other and the first Test of the series will be played in Mohali from March 4.
According to a report by India Today, in a recent development Chandigarh Police recovered two bullet shells from the luggage compartment of a private bus being used to ferry the Sri Lankan team from team hotel to PCA stadium in Mohali. The recovery was made on Saturday during a routine check as cops were frisking the bus with metal detectors. Police have only registered a DDR so far and no FIR has been registered.
According to the report, police officials are tight-lipped about the whole issue.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.