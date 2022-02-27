IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to win series 3-0

Today at 10:31 PM
India defeated Sri Lanka at Dharamshala to complete a whitewash over the visitors after an all-around display by hosts. The Indian bowlers performed brilliantly against Sri Lanka's top-order as they kept picking wickets regularly to make sure the visitors were unable to post a big score.
India beat Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series to complete a whitewash over the visitors. Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl in the final match of the series. India had fielded four changes as Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav in Dharamshala on Sunday. All bowlers rose up to the occasion and grabbed the opportunity with both hands as they did not allow Sri Lanka to post a big total.
Avesh Khan took two wickets for 23 runs in his quota of four overs. Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel scalped one wicket each. For Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka their captain was the lone warrior once again with the bat as he scored 74 from 38 balls which included 9 fours and two sixes with a strike rate of 194.73 to help his team reach 146/5.
India came out to chase and opened with Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson. Sanju Samson opened the innings because Ishan Kishan was ruled out due to an injury. However, both Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson could not make much of an impact and got out early in the innings.
It was once again Shreyas Iyer who performed brilliantly as he scored his third half-century of the series. Shreyas Iyer's knock helped India beat Sri Lanka with ease. Iyer scored unbeaten 73 runs from 45 balls which included 9 boundaries and one six with a strike rate of 162.22. India won their 12th game on the trot which is a massive record in the shortest format of the game.
Here is how Twitter reacted to India's win:
What a victory for India here!
India win by 6 wickets ❤️🤩— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 27, 2022
Shreyas Iyer yet again remains unbeaten
Yet another series whitewash under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. His record at home just keeps on getting better.
12 out of 12 since he's been appointed the full-time captain. #INDvsSL
Sheer dominance by team India
Most consecutive T20i wins in history:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 27, 2022
India - 12*.
Afghanistan - 12.
Romania - 12.
Wow and wow again!
India equals with Afghanistan and Romania for most consecutive wins in T20I history - 12 wins.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 27, 2022
Iyer leading from front!💪
What a Series for Shreyas Iyer...— KeyWall (@Keval_Ancient) February 27, 2022
Literally One Sided Win by India 🇮🇳💪
Big one! :D
12 t20s home ground wins for India. What a achievement . 😂😂😂— Yaz (@Yaz79284742) February 27, 2022
That's team India for you!
3-0 vs New Zealand in T20.— Vikas Prajapat (@ImVp99) February 27, 2022
3-0 vs West Indies in ODI.
3-0 vs West Indies in T20.
3-0 vs Sri Lanka in T20.
12th consecutive win for India under Rohit as full-time captain.#INDvSL #TeamIndia #rohit #Hitman
Rohit Sharma captaincy!💪💪💪
India complete a 3-0 clean sweep 🙌— Shahzad khan 🇮🇳 (@Khanshahzad93) February 27, 2022
They win the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala by six wickets 💪
India equal the record for most T20I wins in a row, taking the series 3-0#INDvSL
Unstoppable!
Yet an other series win hatsoff team India 🥳🥳🥳— Vignesh 💔 💗 Rahi( 3 days to Kanak sister❣️b'day) (@vigneshMSD07) February 27, 2022
Team India is on roll
Clean sweep
Find of the series 👇
Come back is stronger 🤘❣️#ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/IFuQ0Q7pdE
And Afghanistan too! XD XD
India is tied at 12* consecutive T20i wins with Romania 👌😂 #INDvSL— Arjun (@ofdwaparyug) February 27, 2022
