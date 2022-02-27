IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to win series 3-0

India beat Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series to complete a whitewash over the visitors. Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl in the final match of the series. India had fielded four changes as Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav in Dharamshala on Sunday. All bowlers rose up to the occasion and grabbed the opportunity with both hands as they did not allow Sri Lanka to post a big total.