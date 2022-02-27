 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to win series 3-0

    India beat Sri Lanka to win the series 3-0.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:31 PM

    India defeated Sri Lanka at Dharamshala to complete a whitewash over the visitors after an all-around display by hosts. The Indian bowlers performed brilliantly against Sri Lanka's top-order as they kept picking wickets regularly to make sure the visitors were unable to post a big score.

    India beat Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series to complete a whitewash over the visitors. Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl in the final match of the series. India had fielded four changes as Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav in Dharamshala on Sunday. All bowlers rose up to the occasion and grabbed the opportunity with both hands as they did not allow Sri Lanka to post a big total.

    Avesh Khan took two wickets for 23 runs in his quota of four overs. Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel scalped one wicket each. For Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka their captain was the lone warrior once again with the bat as he scored 74 from 38 balls which included 9 fours and two sixes with a strike rate of 194.73 to help his team reach 146/5.

    India came out to chase and opened with Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson. Sanju Samson opened the innings because Ishan Kishan was ruled out due to an injury. However, both Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson could not make much of an impact and got out early in the innings.

    It was once again Shreyas Iyer who performed brilliantly as he scored his third half-century of the series. Shreyas Iyer's knock helped India beat Sri Lanka with ease. Iyer scored unbeaten 73 runs from 45 balls which included 9 boundaries and one six with a strike rate of 162.22. India won their 12th game on the trot which is a massive record in the shortest format of the game.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to India's win:

    What a victory for India here!

    Sheer dominance by team India

    Wow and wow again!

    Iyer leading from front!💪

    Big one! :D

    That's team India for you!

    Rohit Sharma captaincy!💪💪💪

    Unstoppable!

    And Afghanistan too! XD XD

