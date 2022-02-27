IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as fans slam BCCI for not allowing spectators for Virat Kohli's 100th Test

Today at 4:37 PM
India are scheduled to play two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after ensuring a series win in T20Is and Mohali Test will be 100th game of his red-ball career for Virat Kohli. Mohali Test will be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions and India will look forward to win series.
There is a lot of expectation about Kohli’s milestone match but the decision to not allow spectators has not gone down well with a section of fans. PCA treasurer RP Singla on Saturday said that the decision has been taken in accordance with a directive from the BCCI.
"Yes, apart from the people, who are on duty for the Test match, we are not allowing any general spectators as per the directive of BCCI," Singla told news agency PTI.
“Still there are fresh COVID cases emerging in and around Mohali, so it’s better we take all safety protocols. Obviously, the fans miss out because an international match at Mohali is happening after almost three years.”
Here are some of the Tweets regarding the decision to not allow spectators in the Mohali Test.
Why?
The man who has always prioritise test cricket. The one who brought the Indian crowd back to watch test cricket. The man who brings so much passion that it rubs off to the crowd as well, is going to play his 100th test behind the close doors. Whyy? @BCCI @imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵— Dinkey (@dinkipruthi25) February 27, 2022
Not great!
The board can anticipate on bringing in crowds to the stand for IPL which is still a month away, but as per ‘directive of BCCI’ there will be no spectators allowed for Mohali Test which is also Virat Kohli’s 100th Test.— Prajakta (@18prajakta) February 26, 2022
Great work!
Virat Kohli's 100th Test - Punjab Cricket Association is planning for a welcome holding from airport to hotel and from hotel to the stadium.— Virat Kohli Fan Girl❤️ (@Aaliya_Zain5) February 27, 2022
Great job PCA, make it memorable for King ❤@imVkohli | #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/OH3yeh8UrD
On the move!
Virat Kohli started training in Mohali ahead of his 100th Test Match. pic.twitter.com/c99R8mYMOp— Dr. Cric Point (@drcricpoint) February 27, 2022
all done!
The 3 Biggest Moment Or Dream For Any Cricketer is Making Debut For Your Country.— Naren Kohli Ffc (@kohli_naren) February 27, 2022
- Winning 50 Overs World Cup.
- Playing 100th Test Match In Your Career.
And What A Coincidence, All Of These Against Sri Lanka.❤️💯 VIRAT KING KOHLI 👑 #INDvSL #ViratKohli𓃵 #viratkholi #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/eBnLXPexuX
the wait is still on...
waiting for 100 in 100th test. King Kohli 👑#ViratKohli𓃵@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/KIeMMpd98k— Vinay (@VinayKushwaha94) February 27, 2022
Dirty Politics?
Punjab government is helpless as they received orders from 'BCCI' to organize Virat Kohli's 100th Test behind closed doors.— Pranav Agrawal (@Dieheartakkian) February 27, 2022
Crowd allowed in Kolkata, Dharamshala and Bengaluru but not Mohali. What a dirty politics BCCI is playing here! Shameful.#ShameOnBCCI
Unfair!
BCCI Sends Orders To PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) To Conduct The First Test Match (VK's 100th Test) Behind Closed Doors.— charan chowdary 😎 (@_charanchowdary) February 27, 2022
Rest All Matches To Be Played With Crowd 👍🏼
.
How Unfair 🥺💔 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/I0GhTTBcXu
Disappointment!
Very very disappointed @BCCI won’t allow spectators on @imVkohli 100th test #mohali— socialgraam (@socialgraam) February 27, 2022
100 in 100th test!
Imagine Virat Kohli hitting a century in his 100th test match but there will be no crowd to applaud 😔. pic.twitter.com/MNvUmHLSSV— Divy (@divykohlic) February 27, 2022
Historic!
"It is a Historic occasion (Virat Kohli's 100th Test) and we would felicitate the Great Batsman and put billboards all across the city to celebrate the feat." - Punjab Cricket Association Secretary (To AFP)— 𝔸𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕤𝕙 Ｒｉｔｈｖｉｋ 😍✌️ (@AvInAsHRithVik) February 27, 2022
It’s a pity Virat Kohli’s 100th Test won’t have any crowd to cheer one of his biggest cricketing days. Maybe some percentage should have been let in during the Tests @BCCI— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 26, 2022
