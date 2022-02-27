IND vs SL 2022 | Sanju Samson reveals how he found his batting mojo with Shreyas Iyer in 2nd T20I

After not getting to bat in the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka in Lucknow, Sanju Samson finally got an opportunity to impress in the second T20I in Dharamsala. He scored a quickfire 25-ball 39, heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer for his aggressive nature from the other end in the early stages.

After being axed from the T20I squad following a disappointing show in the Sri Lanka tour last July, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson returned to the Indian setup against the same opponent, this time at home. Captain Rohit Sharma admitted that Samson has been recalled for a potential place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, to be held in Australia later this year.

Samson did not get the chance to bat in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, courtesy two blistering knocks from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. However, he did get his opportunity in the second match when the hosts were chasing a challenging toal of 184. He struggled initially, but Shreyas hit boundaries at regular intervals from the other end, helping him take some time to settle himself in.

Affer some time in the middle, Samson scored 23 off Lahiru Kumara’s over, including three back-to-back sixes. He tried to carry the momentum before a spectacular diving catch from Binura Fernando at first slip forced him to return to the pavilion for 25-ball 39. However, it was enough for India to get the job done in 17.1 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead to win the series.

Following the match, Samson lauded Shreyas for his support during their 84-run third-wicket stand. He also added that it helped him to get the mojo back on his return to the international circuit after a long time.

“The partnership with Shreyas Iyer helped me take extra time to get the rhythm back. We both have played enough cricket to understand who is going well and who needs time. I wanted to go after bowling, but the rhythm wasn’t there for the starting 10-12 balls.

“It has been a very long time since I played a game. I have been in the bubble and out of quarantine. So, I took a bit of extra time and after getting one boundary I felt I got the rhythm back, happy about it. It was very cold while fielding and even while sitting out. Once I was batting, I didn’t feel anything,” Samson explained.

Further, Samson stated that it was a “really special day” for him as it was seven years since his debut for India, but finally delivered a significant contribution for his side to help them win.

“Really special day for me. I made my debut seven years ago and finally contributing positively to the team’s success means a lot to me playing for the country,” Samson concluded.

India will again play at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on February 27 for the third and the final T20I against Sri Lanka in aim to complete another 3-0 sweep.