IND vs SL 2022 | Reports: Bangalore Test to be played under crowd attendance of 50% capacity

India are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka from March 4 in Dharamsala after ensuring series win in T20Is. The second Test of series will be played in Bangalore with 50% attendance while first Test will be played behind closed doors in Mohali due to Covid-19 restrictions.
India recently ensured a series win against Sri Lanka by winning the second T20I with seven wickets. Shreyas Iyer has been impressive with the bat for hosts playing a crucial role in the series victory. He has scored 131 runs from two fixtures so far. India are now all set to play a two-match Test series starting from March 4.
The first Test of the series will be played in Mohali and it will be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions. A PTI report had already said that the BCCI “won’t be allowing any spectators”. According to the report, there is a surge in Covid-19 cases in Mohali and it is the reason behind the decision.
"Yes, apart from the people, who are on duty for the Test match, we are not allowing any general spectators as per the directive of BCCI," Punjab Cricket Association treasurer RP Singla was quoted as saying by PTI.
"Still there are fresh Covid cases emerging in and around Mohali, so it's better we take all safety protocols.Obviously, the fans miss out because an international match at Mohali is happening after almost three years,” he stated.
However, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the first Test of the series in Bangalore will be played with 50% attendance. A Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) office bearer has confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the spectators will be allowed for the five days of the game. KSCA has begun the sale of tickets for Bangalore Test.
