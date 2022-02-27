IND vs SL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja thanks Rohit Sharma for promoting him to bat at No. 5

Ravindra Jadeja has thanked Indian captain Rohit Sharma for backing him and promoting him to bat at No. 5 position during India’s second T20I win against Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Jadeja hit an unbeaten 18-ball 45 to help India chase 184 in 17.1 overs to win the series.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was in awe of India captain Rohit Sharma during the virtual post-match press conference after their seven-wicket win in the second T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Jadeja was promoted at No. 5 position to bat after India were set 184 to win the series with a game to spare. He struck a fiery 18-ball 45 not out, laced with seven fours and a six, to propel India to a crushing win inside 17.1 overs.

Speaking about Rohit’s backing in the press conference, Jadeja said, “I would like to thank Rohit because he trusted me and believed in me that I can score runs for my team. Hopefully, whenever I get an opportunity in the future, I'll try and give my best, play according to the situation, and win the game for my team.”

Further, Jadeja, after repaying the faith Rohit had shown to him, stated that he is feeling “better and confident”, and has been enjoying his new role for India.

“I am feeling better, I am confident and I am good to go. I am glad that I played a good innings for my team. Hopefully, I continue the same in the coming games.

“I am enjoying batting at No.5, I can take my time and pace innings accordingly. I have been enjoying my batting. I was looking to time the ball because it was coming on nicely onto the bat. Wicket was good so Shreyas and I were looking to bat till the end,” Jadeja added.

Jadeja also praised Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 44-ball 74, with six fours and four sixes, to see off the target in the second T20I.

“Wicket was so good, the ball was coming on nicely and I was just looking to time the ball. I was not trying too hard, I was just looking to play normal cricketing shots. Shreyas has been batting really well, I was enjoying it with him,” Jadeja added.

India, having won the first two matches, will be aiming for a clean sweep when they take on Sri Lanka again on February 27, at the HPCA Stadium.