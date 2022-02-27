IND vs SL 2022 | Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

Today at 5:29 PM
Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka after being hit on the head yesterday by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer BCCI announced on Twitter. The wicket-keeper batsman was taken to the hospital in the morning on Sunday for a check-up and was later discharged.
Indian batsman Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka which is set to take place in Dharamshala. Ishan Kishan during the second T20I against the visitors was hit flush on the helmet by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer. The blow that he received yesterday required medical assistance further because of which he was taken to a nearby hospital for further scans on Sunday morning.
The left-handed batsman was discharged later in the day on Sunday from the hospital but the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) took to Twitter and announced that Ishan Kishan will not play in the final match of the series.
India have already sealed the series after stellar performances from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja in the second game at Dharamshala. The venue will remain the same for the final game as India look to test their bench strength once again as Rohit Sharma and his team looks to prepare for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.
NEWS - Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2022
More details here - https://t.co/QVWZ4CFCv5 @Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/CN1a2GVLQa
