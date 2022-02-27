IND vs SL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik feels Shreyas Iyer won't start in playing XI of T20 World Cup

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is of the opinion that Shreyas Iyer will not start in the playing XI of the team that travels for the T20 World Cup to Australia later this year. Shreyas Iyer has given terrific performances in the series against Sri Lanka as India lead the series 2-0.

Shreyas Iyer got the chance to bat at number three after former skipper Virat Kohli was rested for the series against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batsman grabbed the opportunity with both hands scoring brilliant half-centuries on the trot to help India win the series against Sri Lanka.

Dinesh Karthik during a conversation with Cricbuzz said that Shreyas might not start in the playing XI in the World Cup.

“think he is aware at the back of his mind that he may not start at the World Cup. But the first step is the book your seat on the flight and he for sure, with these performances, guarantees a strong place or contender. You have to understand that you literally have a set of 4-5 players who can walk into this team and have done well over the period of time. - Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, I can go on,” Karthik stated.

The senior cricketer was all praise for the youngsters who are coming into the side as he feels all of them are grabbing the opportunities that they are getting. The Indian team has been unbeaten in the T20I format since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup which took place in October-November last year. Venkatesh Iyer has been given continous chances and also Ravi Bishnoi made his international debut recently. Sanju Samson is gettting the opportunity to play against Sri Lanka while Ruturaj Gaikwad migght also get opportunity in future.

“The good thing is that every player coming into the team is trying to put his name out there saying that I'm ready to play for India and that is as good a sign you can get for a new captain and coach. They had a brilliant run so far with Rohit handling the team. They have been phenomenal. There are so many more matches - IPL and then South Africa will come to India. For the moment, you have to say that Shreyas Iyer has batted brilliantly and you will put a smile on every fan in Kolkata knowing that he is the leader and he is ready to go,” Dinesh Karthik said.