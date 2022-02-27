‘Don't want to be captain just for personal satisfaction,’ Jasprit Bumrah opens up leading Mumbai Indians in future

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is yet to captain any side in cricket, whether it is in international circuit or in domestic level. Though he recently served as a deputy to KL Rahul in a Test match and the ODI series in South Africa, and is currently the vice-captain of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

“I don't like to chase things because I don't want to. See I am a person who believes that God has a plan and everything will find its own way, so I don't like to hamper things that are there. I never try to change anything. Whatever role is asked of me I would do it with the best ability that I can. I don't want to change the whole organisation, you are always a leader when you are a senior member of the team so it's just a post that comes with you,” Bumrah said.

“Basically, you try to help all the people in whatever capacity you can. Even in Mumbai Indians, you have got a lot of senior players but now I am one of the senior players as well so you help the captain, you help everyone, you play the leadership role even when you are not asked to. That's how I look at it. I never want to, you know, just for personal satisfaction have that okay I want to be in this I have to be the captain. It's just a post, it's just a name, you have to do your job and you have to help people in the best way you can,” he added.