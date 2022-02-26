WATCH | Shreyas Iyer smashes Chamika Karunaratne a stylish six downtown during India's 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka

Today at 10:09 PM
Right-handed middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer struck a six like a tennis style forehand smash during India's second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. Shreyas' shot came against Sri Lanka's fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne in the 11th over during India's chase after they were being set 184.
Right-handed middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer hit a six like a tennis style forehand smash down the ground during India's second T20I against Sri Lanka at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. With that shot, he brought up his third fifty in his last four innings, this time it came in 30 balls.
Karunaratne, who will play under Shreyas for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, banged in a slower delivery short and outside off. Shreyas was expecting that kind of delivery and lined it up before smashing a flat-batted shot straight over long-on for a six. The ball incidentally thudded into the advertisement board on the full.
Here's the video of that fantastic shot:
Fifty for Shreyas Iyer. Top notch batting so far #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/GOZEtOJRfh— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 26, 2022
