Watch | Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav sing popular Bollywood song on team bus ahead of second T20I against Sri Lanka

After a thumping 62-run win in the series opener against Sri Lanka in Lucknow less than 48 hours ago, India’s T20I squad seemed in a festive mood ahead of the second match in Dharamsala. The likes Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ishan Kishan, the Player of the Match in the first T20I, were seen enjoying and singing popular Bollywood track on their bus ride with a backdrop of the beautiful Himalayas.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) shared the fun video on its official Twitter handle with a caption that read:

"Match Day. Onto the 2nd @Paytm #INDvSL T20I at Dharamsala. #TeamIndia."

However, India did receive a huge blow on the morning of February 26, with opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out due to a "right wrist joint" problem. The BCCI has brought in Mayank Agarwal as his replacement for the next two matches.

"He (Ruturaj) had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala." a statement, released by the BCCI, read.

Having taken a 1-0 lead, India will face Sri Lanka again on February 26 in Dharamsala. The third and final match of the series will be played a day later at the same venue.