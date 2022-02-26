WATCH | Ishan Kishan suffers blow on helmet by Lahiru Kumara bouncer in second T20I vs Sri Lanka

Today at 9:32 PM
India's opening batter Ishan Kishan was hit on the helmet during their second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter was late on the pull against Lahiru Kumara on the second ball of the fourth over during India's chase and removed the helmet immediately.
Left-handed opening batter Ishan Kishan was clonked on the helmet by Lahiru Kumara during India's second T20I against Sri Lanka at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The incident happened in the fourth over when Kumara bowled a bouncer with sheer pace, and Kishan went for the pull lately.
Kishan removed his helmet immidiately after the blow before India's medical team ran to the field for the concussion test. Kumara, too, checked him as well to see if there was anything serious injury. However, Kishan stayed in the middle, and continued to bat.
Despite that, in the sixth over, Kumara dismissed Kishan for 15-ball 16 when the latter holed out to Dasun Shanaka while trying to whip the first ball over mid-wicket.
