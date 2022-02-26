Watch | Binura Fernando takes a terrific catch to send Sanju Samson back in 2nd T20I against India

Today at 10:20 PM
Sri Lanka fast bowler Binura Fernando took a brilliant catch in the second T20I of the series to dismiss Sanju Samson who looked threatening as India look to chase down 184 which was set by the visitors after being asked to bat first. Sanju Samson came out to bat at number 4 at Dharamshala.
Just when Sanju Samson started looking threatening against the Sri Lankan bowlers, Binura Fernando who was standing at slips timed his jump to perfection to pluck a one-handed catch out of thin air. The tall fast bowler was congratulated by his teammates as Indian fans were stunned in silence after what they had witnessed.
February 26, 2022
