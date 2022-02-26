Watch | Binura Fernando takes a terrific catch to send Sanju Samson back in 2nd T20I against India

Sri Lanka fast bowler Binura Fernando took an absolute screamer to send Indian batsman Sanju Samson back to the dugout in the second T20I of the series in Dharamshala. Sanju Samson had walked out to bat after Indian opener Ishan Kishan was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara. Initially, Sanju Samson struggled a bit to get his eye in. However, the right-handed after getting set smashed three sixes in one over and looked as if he was on course to get a big score.