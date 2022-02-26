 user tracker image
    Watch | Binura Fernando takes a terrific catch to send Sanju Samson back in 2nd T20I against India

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:20 PM

    Sri Lanka fast bowler Binura Fernando took a brilliant catch in the second T20I of the series to dismiss Sanju Samson who looked threatening as India look to chase down 184 which was set by the visitors after being asked to bat first. Sanju Samson came out to bat at number 4 at Dharamshala.

    Sri Lanka fast bowler Binura Fernando took an absolute screamer to send Indian batsman Sanju Samson back to the dugout in the second T20I of the series in Dharamshala. Sanju Samson had walked out to bat after Indian opener Ishan Kishan was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara. Initially, Sanju Samson struggled a bit to get his eye in. However, the right-handed after getting set smashed three sixes in one over and looked as if he was on course to get a big score. 

    Just when Sanju Samson started looking threatening against the Sri Lankan bowlers, Binura Fernando who was standing at slips timed his jump to perfection to pluck a one-handed catch out of thin air. The tall fast bowler was congratulated by his teammates as Indian fans were stunned in silence after what they had witnessed. 

