Ranji Trophy 2022 | Vishnu Solanki loses newborn daughter, returns to field, hits ton for Baroda vs Chandigarh

Shishir Hattangadi, the CEO of Baroda Cricket Association, hailed Solanki for braving his personal tragedy to score a hundred. “Story of a Cricketer who lost his newborn daughter a few days ago. He attends the funeral and gets back to represent his team to get a hundred. His name may not make social media "likes", but for me #vishnoosolanki is a real life hero. An inspiration!” he tweeted.