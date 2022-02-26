Ranji Trophy 2022 | Vishnu Solanki loses newborn daughter, returns to field, hits ton for Baroda vs Chandigarh

Today at 5:23 PM
Baroda’s Vishnu Solanki overcame his personal loss of losing his new-born daughter by scoring a magnificent hundred in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B fixture against Chandigarh at the Vikash Cricket Ground, Cuttack. Solanki, after coming to bat at No.5, scored 104 off 165 balls, with 12 fours.
Vishnu Solanki was in Bhubaneswar for Baroda’s earlier Ranji Trophy 2022 fixture against Bengal when he heard about the unfortunate death of his new-born daughter. He flew back to Vadodara to attend his daughter’s funeral, and then, three days later, took a flight to return to Bhubaneswar for Baroda’s match against Chandigarh.
Solanki braved his personal tragedy to score a valiant hundred against Chandigarh. His 165-ball 104, laced with 12 fours, helped Baroda reach 517 after Chandigarh was skittled out for 168. However, Chandigarh came back strongly in the second innings, posting 145/0 at tea break on Day 3. They still need to score 204 more to ask Baroda bat again.
Shishir Hattangadi, the CEO of Baroda Cricket Association, hailed Solanki for braving his personal tragedy to score a hundred. “Story of a Cricketer who lost his newborn daughter a few days ago. He attends the funeral and gets back to represent his team to get a hundred. His name may not make social media "likes", but for me #vishnoosolanki is a real life hero. An inspiration!” he tweeted.
A story of a Cricketer who lost his new born daughter a few days ago.He attends the funeral and gets back to represent his team @BCCIdomestic @cricbaroda to get a hundred.His name may not make social media "likes",but for me #vishnoosolanki is a real life hero. An inspiration!— shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) February 25, 2022
Saurashtra’s wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson also lauded Solanki for his valiant efforts. “"What a player. Has to be the toughest player I have known. A big salute to Vishnu and his family by no means this is easy. Wish you many more hundreds and a lot of success," Jackson’s tweet read.
What a player . Has to be the toughest player i have known. A big salute to vishnu and his family by no means this is easy🙏 wish you many more hundreds and alot of success 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/i6u7PXfY4g— Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) February 25, 2022
