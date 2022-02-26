IND vs SL 2022 | Will rain play spoilsport at HPCA Stadium in 2nd T20I?

Today at 6:25 PM
India will take on Sri Lanka again on February 26, for the second T20I at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. India are currently on a 10-game winning-run in T20Is after a 62-run win in the series opener in Lucknow two days ago. They will be looking to extend the unbeaten run to 11, but the weather forecast, as per weather.com is not promising as of now.
The website has suggested that there is a 100 percent chances of rain, which is around 25 mm, during match time. Also heavy thunderstorms have been predicted, which may force both sides to have a game with no result.
With the rain happened during the afternoon on February 26, the second T20I is unlikely to begin at the scheduled time. Because of this, India;s hopes of clinching another series under their newly named all-format captain Rohit Sharma may be delayed.
