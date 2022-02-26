IND vs SL 2022 | Will rain play spoilsport at HPCA Stadium in 2nd T20I?

India will take on Sri Lanka again on February 26, for the second T20I at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. India are currently on a 10-game winning-run in T20Is after a 62-run win in the series opener in Lucknow two days ago. They will be looking to extend the unbeaten run to 11, but the weather forecast, as per weather.com is not promising as of now.