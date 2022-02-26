IND vs SL 2022 | Virat Kohli's 100th Test match to be played without spectators

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will be playing his hundredth Test match against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Associations stadium in Mohali, which will begin on March 4 2022. Punjab Cricket Association CEO Deepak Sharma has established that the fans will not be allowed for Virat Kohli's milestone Test match because of Covid-19 protocols that are in place.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli will be playing his hundredth Test match under Rohit Sharma 's captaincy. Rohit Sharma will be leading India for the first time in Test cricket since he became full-time captain of the team after Virat Kohli stepped down in South Africa from leadership in the longest format of the game.

News agency ANI had quoted PCA CEO Deepak Sharma saying," The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed doors with no spectators allowed".

Virat Kohli had decided to quit after India lost the series 2-1 to South Africa. Although Kohli had skipped the second game due to a back injury which saw KL Rahul lead the side. However, KL Rahul had a forgettable captaincy debut as India lost the game against the hosts and eventually went on to lose the series as well after facing defeat in the final Test match.