IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Venkatesh Iyer takes a stunning catch to dismiss Danushka Gunathilaka

Today at 8:02 PM
Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer took a brilliant catch in the deep to dismiss Sri Lanka's opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka in the eighth over of the innings. The incident took place on the fourth ball of the eighth over when Danushka Gunathilaka was looking to go after Ravindra Jadeja after hitting the first three balls for a couple of sixes and a boundary before he faltered.
The left-handed batsman was looking to deposit left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja over the long-on boundary when he miscued his shot which resulted in him getting a top edge. The catch was not easy as Venkatesh Iyer was standing right at the long-on boundary and had to cover a lot of ground as he ran forward. The ball was swirling in the air and Venkatesh Iyer put in a great dive to make sure he held onto the catch.
Iyer's catch made sure Sri Lanka was pushed on the backfoot after Danushka Gunathilaka smashed Ravindra Jadeja in the previous balls.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Venkatesh Iyer's catch:
February 26, 2022
Venkatesh iyer took the catch of Gunathilaka in today's match & it looks same like sharjeel Khan's catch taken by hardik pandya in 2016 t20 world cup. pic.twitter.com/YGH8QoSIbD— Raja Sekhar Cricket (@CricketWithRaju) February 26, 2022
Danushka Gunathilaka c VR Iyer b Jadeja— All About Cricket (@AllAboutCricke8) February 26, 2022
India draws first blood#INDvSL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/6Newq8FQ67
Excellent catch by Venkatesh Iyer. Was that kind of shot required by Gunatilaka?— Rohan Naik (@RohanNa94580022) February 26, 2022
Yayyy eventually he misshit one and a good comeback by Jadeja after being hit for 16 off 3 balls.......a fine catch by Venky Iyer !!!! 🔥🔥 #INDvSL #Cricket— Sanskar Gemawat (@_SanskarG) February 26, 2022
Miracle Miracle 😆. Venkatesh iyer completed the catch safely.— Ravi (@Ravi03414) February 26, 2022
venky iyer ticking all boxes ,— Vkholic.meme (@_vishaaaaal_) February 26, 2022
Hardik 👋 #INDvSL
Brilliant catch by venkatesh Iyer to dismiss Gunathilaka— Cricket🏏 (@endblade58) February 26, 2022
