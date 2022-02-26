 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Venkatesh Iyer takes a stunning catch to dismiss Danushka Gunathilaka

    Venkatesh Iyer took a brilliant catch in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:02 PM

    Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer took a breathtaking catch to get rid of Sri Lanka's opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka, who was looking to take Ravindra Jadeja apart in the second T20I against India at Dharamshala. The left-handed opening batsman was looking dangerous before he got out.

    Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer took a brilliant catch in the deep to dismiss Sri Lanka's opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka in the eighth over of the innings. The incident took place on the fourth ball of the eighth over when Danushka Gunathilaka was looking to go after Ravindra Jadeja after hitting the first three balls for a couple of sixes and a boundary before he faltered. 

    The left-handed batsman was looking to deposit left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja over the long-on boundary when he miscued his shot which resulted in him getting a top edge. The catch was not easy as Venkatesh Iyer was standing right at the long-on boundary and had to cover a lot of ground as he ran forward. The ball was swirling in the air and Venkatesh Iyer put in a great dive to make sure he held onto the catch.

    Iyer's catch made sure Sri Lanka was pushed on the backfoot after Danushka Gunathilaka smashed Ravindra Jadeja in the previous balls.

     Here is how Twitter reacted to Venkatesh Iyer's catch:

