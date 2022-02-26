IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 2nd T20I to win series

India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala to win the three-match series with a game to spare. After being asked to chase 184, they lost captain Rohit Sharma in the opening over. Ishan Kishan, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his blistering innings in the series opener, did not last enough either. But an 84-run third-wicket stand between Shreyas Iyer (74* off 44 balls) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) helped India get the control before a breezy cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (45* off 18) led their side see off the target with 17 balls remaining.