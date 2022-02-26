IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 2nd T20I to win series

Today at 10:48 PM
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I in Dharamsala to win the three-match series. The hosts, after winning the series opener by 62 runs, rode on Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 44-ball 74, Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 18-ball 45, and Sanju Samson's 25-ball 39 to chase 184 in 17.1 overs.
India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala to win the three-match series with a game to spare. After being asked to chase 184, they lost captain Rohit Sharma in the opening over. Ishan Kishan, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his blistering innings in the series opener, did not last enough either. But an 84-run third-wicket stand between Shreyas Iyer (74* off 44 balls) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) helped India get the control before a breezy cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (45* off 18) led their side see off the target with 17 balls remaining.
Earlier, Pathum Nissanka starred with the bat, scoring 53-ball 75 to help Sri Lanka reach 183/5 after they were put in. He was ably assited by Dasun Shanaka, who hit an unbeaten 19-ball 45, laced with five sixes and two fours. However, in the end, it was not enough for the visitors to keep the series alive.
Here's how Twitterati reacted after the series win:
INDIA WINS!
INDIA 🇮🇳 wins.— Karan Official (@yadavkaran_7) February 26, 2022
What a nice batting by #ShreyasIyer & a best finish by SIR Jadeja 🦁 #Jadeja 💪 #INDvSL
SIR JADEJA!
Sir Jadeja 🔥🔥🔥#INDvSL @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/vkou69Y8m6— ❼ ᴀʀᴍʏ (@GreatWarrior007) February 26, 2022
MASTERPIECE!
Another day, Another masterpiece.#ShreyasIyer #INDvSL https://t.co/Izp7I2ibOb— Ritik Pratap Singh Patel (@patelritiQ) February 26, 2022
WIN PERCENTAGE!
The win percentage of Rohit Sharma as a T20I captain is 85.18 #INDvSL ll #INDvsSL ll @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/2fxreP5CuY— Rohit Sharma FC™ (@RGSharma_FC) February 26, 2022
ANOTHER TROPHY!
Another Paytm trophy in the trophy cabinet 🇮🇳🇱🇰— Swapnil Verma 🇮🇳 (@Swapnil56V) February 26, 2022
Congratulations #INDvSL
WHAT A PLAYER!
Shreyas Iyer in middle overs today: 45(25).. rare from an Indian #3. His two sixes against SL spinner made a lot of difference in the match. Great innings #INDvSL— The Cricket Statistician (@CricketSatire) February 26, 2022
WE WON!
We won 🤩 !! Well played Team India 🇮🇳 👏#Cricket #INDvSL #RoVTw3gP6jQL pic.twitter.com/rxuPKQgB8n— Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) February 26, 2022
THE MOST!
Most T20I Wins at Home as Captain— Sahil Vaddoriya (@sonofvaddoriya) February 26, 2022
16 - Rohit Sharma*
15 - Eoin Morgan
15 - Kane Williamson#INDvSL
GOAT!
February 26, 2022
MAGNIFICENT!
Magnificent innings by #ShreyasIyer#INDvSL Man of the match🏆 pic.twitter.com/Qr4IIshVBk— Bishnukant Singh (@Bishnukantkuma6) February 26, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Rohit Sharma
- Dasun Shanaka
- Ishan Kishan
- Sanju Samson
- Pathum Nissanka
- Shreyas Iyer
- Ravindra Jadeja
- India Vs Sri Lanka 2022
- India
- Sri Lanka
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.