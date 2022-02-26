 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 2nd T20I to win series

    Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs for India in the second T20I against Sri Lanka

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:48 PM

    India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I in Dharamsala to win the three-match series. The hosts, after winning the series opener by 62 runs, rode on Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 44-ball 74, Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 18-ball 45, and Sanju Samson's 25-ball 39 to chase 184 in 17.1 overs.

    India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala to win the three-match series with a game to spare. After being asked to chase 184, they lost captain  Rohit Sharma in the opening over. Ishan Kishan, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his blistering innings in the series opener, did not last enough either. But an 84-run third-wicket stand between Shreyas Iyer (74* off 44 balls) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) helped India get the control before a breezy cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (45* off 18) led their side see off the target with 17 balls remaining.

    Earlier, Pathum Nissanka starred with the bat, scoring 53-ball 75 to help Sri Lanka reach 183/5 after they were put in. He was ably assited by Dasun Shanaka, who hit an unbeaten 19-ball 45, laced with five sixes and two fours. However, in the end, it was not enough for the visitors to keep the series alive.

