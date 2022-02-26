IND vs SL 2022 | Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of series, Mayank Agarwal named replacement

Today at 3:40 PM
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka following his wrist injury which had happened just before the first T20I game between the two teams. BCCI has named Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal as his replacement in the ongoing series for the next two games in Dharamshala.
Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka after suffering a wrist injury before the first game in Lucknow. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that the injury was on the right wrist of the batsman and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further processes.
In a press release from the BCCI, it was stated, "He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team. An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury".
In the press release, it was further stated that "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala,".
Ruturaj Gaikwad had played one game against the West Indies in the recently concluded T20I series and his international career has been overshadowed by injuries so far. It will be interesting to see if Mayank Agarwal gets a chance to play against Sri Lanka in the next two games at Dharamshala.
India full squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.
