IND vs SL 2022 | Rohit Sharma praises Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja after series win

During the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma said, "I think it was pleasing to see for us. The middle-order coming out and performing is good to see those guys taking the responsibility and finishing off games. I don't want to be too harsh on the bowlers. It can happen these days, but we restricted them in the first 15 overs. It was a good pitch to bat on as well. A lot of these guys are talented. They just need an opportunity to express themselves and backing from our side. To finish the way they did was really good. Jaddu came and looked positive from ball one and Shreyas as well. We lost a couple of wickets, but we wanted someone to stay till the end."