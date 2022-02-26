IND vs SL 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take more than 4 wickets, predicts Aakash Chopra before 2nd T20I

Today at 5:31 PM
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Indian fast-bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will pick more than four wickets in the second T20I against Sri Lanka scheduled to take place in Dharamshala. India will be aiming to wrap the series in the 2nd T20I itself.
India defeated Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The hosts, riding on the back of Ishan Kishan's 89 and valuable contributions from Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma managed to post 199 which was too much for the visitors. Rohit Sharma's men now face the Sri Lankans in back-to-back games at the Mohali Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.
Ahead of the second T20I, former Indian cricketer turned commentator has made some predictions. The former opening batsman is of the opinion that Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will pick more than four wickets in the upcoming match.
In a video that Aakash Chopra uploaded on his Youtube channel, he said, “I feel Bhuvi and Bumrah will together take more than four wickets. It is possible they might get to bowl a little more in this match and you might be forced to do that as well. Don't expect the opposition to just completely roll over. You might get to bowl first also because whoever wins the toss will want to bowl first,".
The former right-handed batsman also talked about the powerplay overs and how many wickets can be picked.
"I feel you will get to see at least three wickets in the powerplay overs. It is the Dharamshala ground - mountains, it's the month of February - it will get slightly cold in the evening, swinging delivery, a little pace and bounce. Three wickets should fall and the match will become interesting. Dasun Shanaka - if Chameera is bowling well, don't change him."
Chopra made another bold prediction as he predicted how many sixes will be hit and even seemed confident that India will win the game.
He said, "This is a high-altitude ground, a decent number of sixes are hit here. The pitch has bounce and the ball travels, it goes the distance. So I am saying that more than 12 sixes can be hit. And I am saying India can win, India will win”.
- Aakash Chopra
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- India Vs Sri Lanka 2022
- India Cricket Team
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.