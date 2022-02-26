'If Virat Kohli gets injured, he can be a very good option': Sanjay Bangar picks Shreyas Iyer as India’s No. 3 back-up in T20Is

Sanjay Bangar, former India batting coach, feels that the Indian team management is currently grooming Shreyas Iyer as a No.3 batter, where Virat Kohli ideally bats in limited-overs cricket. Bangar has also said that Shreyas is a good option to replace Kohli if the latter gets injured in any game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had rested Virat Kohli for the ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, and even released from the T20I squad ahead of the third and final T20I match against West Indies last week. Shreyas Iyer has replaced Kohli in the latter’s familiar No. 3 position so far India have played since then,

Shreyas has been showing composure at No. 3, scoring a breezy 16-ball 25 against West Indies in Kolkata, and then a blistering unbeaten 28-ball 57 against Sri Lanka in the T20I series opener in Lucknow, on February 24.

Following two impressive knocks, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, while speaking on Star Sports, picked Shreyas as Kohli's back-up at No.3 in the batting line-up. Bangar also felt that the team management has been also thinking the same as well about Shreyas, as an ideal replacement of Kohli in the limited-overs cricket, particularly in T20Is.

“The bench is getting strong. The position at which Shreyas is being sent to bat, he is being continuously sent at No. 3. So God forbid if Virat Kohli gets injured in some match, I feel he can become a very good option at No. 3 and that is probably where the team management's sights are set on Shreyas Iyer,” explained Bangar.

Besides Shreyas, India have Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul as middle-order batters along with Sanju Samson, who has been recalled to the side for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, but did not get the chance to bat in the first match.

Shreyas’ brutal innings, ably assisted by Ishan Kishan’s magnificent 56-ball 89, helped India win the series opener against Sri Lanka by 62 runs in Lucknow. They will now play in Dharamsala on February 26, for the second T20I of the three-match series.