Reports | BCCI may ask Wriddhiman Saha to explain comments he made on Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may ask Wrddhiman Saha to explain the comments that he made about board president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Rahul Dravid. Reports also suggest that Saha may also be asked to explain the breach of contract clause set by BCCI.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha may be asked to explain the comments that he made on BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and head coach Rahul Dravid according to reports from the news agency PTI. Reports suggest that Wriddhiman Saha has violated clause 6.3 for players who are centrally contracted. Wriddhiman Saha is under the annual retainer ship in which he gets Rs 3 crore and falls in the B category.

According to PTI, the clause states, "Player shall not make any comments about the game, officials, incidents that happened in the game, use of technology, selection matters or any other matter related to the game which in the opinion of the BCCI is adverse to and /or not in the interest of the game, team or BCCI in any media...,".

Wriddhiman Saha had revealed private conversations that he had with Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

"As far as the president is concerned, he had tried to motivate him. The board might like to know what made him go public with his dressing room conversations with coach Dravid," Dhumal said.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal further spoke to PTI and said, "Yes, there is a possibility that BCCI could ask Wriddhiman as to how he spoke on selection matters being a centrally contracted cricketer".

Although BCCI had supported the 37-year-old player on his controversy with an unnamed journalist they were unhappy with the comments that he made about Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

When the agency further asked if Saha will be served a show cause notice or will be asked to respond verbally?

The response was, "We haven't yet decided on the matter. We are all busy, but a call will be taken in a few days," he said.

"Rahul Dravid said that he is not hurt but wanted to clearly communicate with the player. It's a private conversation and even if he was hurt, he should have kept quiet" the agency quoted.

"Dravid became a bigger person as what Saha did was show the head coach in bad light," a senior BCCI official stated.