IPL 2022 league stage to take place across 4 different venues in Mumbai and Pune, final on May 29

Indian Premier League will be played in India once again as the 10 team tournament will begin from March 26 and will go on till May 29. The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) through an official press release announced that the league phase of the tournament will be played in Mumbai and Pune.

The grounds that have been chosen in Mumbai are the Brabourne Stadium, Wankhede Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium other than this, the MCA international stadium will also host games in Pune.

The BCCI in its official press release said, "The IPL Governing Council at its meeting held yesterday made the following key decisions regarding the TATA IPL 2022 Season. The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered as a major threat for the spread of COVID-19 infection, thereby affecting the players and the League/matches. The tournament will kickstart from 26th March, 2022 and the final will be played on 29th May, 2022. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later."

According to the press release, the Wankhede Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each. The Brabourne stadium and the MCA international stadium will host 15 matches each.

Every team will play 4 matches each at the DY Patil Stadium and Wankhede Stadium. Three matches at Brabourne and MCA international stadium in Pune.

All 10 teams will play 14 league matches which will comprise 7 away and 7 home games.

Each team will play 5 teams twice in the same group and the remaining 4 teams will be just once in 2 away games and 2 home games.

Teams will be divided in two groups.

The first group will comprise of:

4. Delhi Capitals

5. Lucknow Supergiants

The second group will have:

4. Punjab Kings

5. Gujarat Titans

The teams in the same group will play with each other twice. Also, the teams with the same numbering will play two games against each other from the other group. The rest of them will play just one against the other.

For example, Mumbai Indians will play two matches against all teams in their group. However, they will play two matches against CSK as well as they have the same numbering. The rest of the teams from the other group will play just once against Mumbai Indian.

The venue for the play-offs will be announced later.