IND vs WI 2022 | Sunil Gavaskar wants Ishan Kishan to perform consistently for India

Today at 12:56 PM
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for young Indian batsman Ishan Kishan who played some fine shots on his way to 89 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. Sunil Gavaskar wants to see consistency from the young player if he wants to be in the squad for the T20I World Cup.
Ishan Kishan's knock in the first T20I against Sri Lanka was praised by many former cricketers and fans. The left-handed batsman scored 89 from 52 balls and his innings included ten boundaries and three sixes. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised Ishan Kishan's innings but also said that he would like to see the young Indian player perform consistently at the top level for the country.
Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that the left-handed batsman should score consistently if he wants to be in the squad for the T20 World Cup which is to be held in Australia later this year.
Sunil Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports said, “Certainly the way he batted today, that does give the indication. But this is only the first game. In the three matches against West Indies, he didn't quite look comfortable. That length, pace and bounce were all different. Here the bounce was below the shoulder, towards the midriff, making it easier for him. But not taking away anything from his innings, some of the drives and pull shots that he played were terrific, but this was one inning. Let's wait for consistency. Let's wait a couple of matches,”.
Before the Sri Lanka series, Ishan Kishan was struggling to find form in all the games that he played against West Indies. The twenty-three-year-old batsman could only manage to score 71 runs from three games which is why Sunil Gavaskar feels consistency is the key for the youngster.
The former cricketer added, “Once the consistency is there, you can say that 'this is the guy we want' because he offers you three things - he is a wicketkeeper, he is a left-hander and he can bat at the top and also finish the innings as well batting at 5 or 6.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.