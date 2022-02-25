IND vs WI 2022 | Sunil Gavaskar wants Ishan Kishan to perform consistently for India

Sunil Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports said, “Certainly the way he batted today, that does give the indication. But this is only the first game. In the three matches against West Indies, he didn't quite look comfortable. That length, pace and bounce were all different. Here the bounce was below the shoulder, towards the midriff, making it easier for him. But not taking away anything from his innings, some of the drives and pull shots that he played were terrific, but this was one inning. Let's wait for consistency. Let's wait a couple of matches,”.