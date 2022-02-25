IND vs SL 2022 | Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill to become highest run-getter in T20Is

Today at 11:06 AM
Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the top run-scorer of the world in T20 Internationals on Thursday. Rohit Sharma scored a fluent 44 from 32 balls which helped him leave former Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill as he raced away to the top spot in the shortest format.
Rohit Sharma, after his innings of 44 runs in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, managed to surpass Virat Kohli and Martin Guptill to become the top run-scorer in the shortest format of the game. New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill was the top run-scorer before India's first T20I against Sri Lanka with 3299 runs from 112 matches with an average of 32.66. The New Zealand batsman also has two centuries in the shortest format of the game.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was at the second spot before India faced Sri Lanka with 3296 runs from 97 games averaging a staggering 51.5. Kohli had a chance to go past Martin Guptill in the match against West Indies where he smashed a fluent fifty but could not do so as he fell short of the record by 4 runs and after that game, the batting maestro was rested for the final match of the series. Virat Kohli is yet to score a century in T20Is for India.
However, Rohit Sharma now leads the batting chart in T20 internationals in terms of runs as he has 3307 runs from 123 matches for India. Sharma averages 32.74 in this format and has four centuries to his name as well.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Martin Guptill
- India Vs Sri Lanka 2022
- India Cricket Team
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.