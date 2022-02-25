IND vs SL 2022 | Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill to become highest run-getter in T20Is

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was at the second spot before India faced Sri Lanka with 3296 runs from 97 games averaging a staggering 51.5. Kohli had a chance to go past Martin Guptill in the match against West Indies where he smashed a fluent fifty but could not do so as he fell short of the record by 4 runs and after that game, the batting maestro was rested for the final match of the series. Virat Kohli is yet to score a century in T20Is for India.