IND vs SL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja has earned his reputation as a batting wizard, says Parthiv Patel

Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel is of the opinion that Ravindra Jadeja should bat at number 6 for India in the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year. Ravindra Jadeja made his comeback after recovering from an injury against Sri Lanka in T20I.
Ravindra Jadeja made his return to international cricket against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. Jadeja was out of action for quite some time as he was recovering from an injury. The all-rounder in the first game of the series was promoted up the order by skipper Rohit Sharma as he walked out to bat at number 4.
The left-handed batsman could manage to score 3 runs from 4 balls that he faced after a brilliant display of batting from Ishan Kishan (89, Shreyas Iyer (57) and Rohit Sharma (44). Many ex-Indian cricketers were impressed with Ravindra Jadeja getting promoted. Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel shared his thoughts on where Ravindra Jadeja is best suited to bat according to him in the upcoming T20I World Cup which will take place in Australia later this year.
During a chat with Cricbuzz, Parthiv Patel said, "Jadeja has earned his reputation as a batting wizard who can take up any kind of responsibility. He's done that in T20Is and ODIs and we saw him doing that against England in Test cricket as well. We all know his batting ability... and if he's fit for the T20 World Cup, then he should bat at the No. 6 position. If India picks four-seamers in Australia, then Deepak Chahar or Shardul Thakur can bat at the No. 7 spot," he said.
The team management could be looking at Ravindra Jadeja playing the role of finisher as he is in top form and could be the key for India in the T20 World Cup.
Parthiv Patel further added and said, "According to me, Jadeja is fully able to bat at No. 6 or even No. 5 in the batting line-up. He's that kind of player who can be used as a bowler and batter as well... and we all know how good his fielding skills are. He's the 3D player in the true sense," he further added.
