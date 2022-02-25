IND vs SL 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will be a complimenting pair, feels Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan during the chat elaborated why he feels Harshal will be more dangerous when paired with Bumrah, "It will work in his favour when he has someone like Bumrah bowling from the other end. Batters would want to take more chances against Harshal than against Bumrah... and it would work in Harshal's favour. Bumrah is gonna make it very difficult for batters to score runs freely and that's gonna give an edge to Harshal to use his variations. I think this pair at the death overs will complement each other".