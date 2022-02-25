IND vs SL 2022 | Ishan Kishan reveals how Rohit Sharma and team management's support helped him

During the post-match press conference, Ishan Kishan said, "The seniors in the team always want a youngster to be in a good headspace. Be it Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid or Virat Kohli, they know how a youngster feels if he doesn't perform well. When I did not perform well against the West Indies, they were standing there with me, telling me 'we know about your talent, we know what you can do for the team. We trust in you. Don't ever think that we are doubting you' ".