IND vs SL 2022 | Ishan Kishan reveals how Rohit Sharma and team management's support helped him

Today at 11:56 AM
Indian opening batsman Ishan Kishan in the post-match press conference talked about how Rohit Sharma and the team management showed confidence in him which helped him perform better in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Ishan Kishan smashed 89 in the match and was adjudged man of the match for it.
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan played a brilliant knock of 89 in the first match of the series against Sri Lanka at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. The left-handed batsman came to open the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma and smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park helping India reach a mammoth total of 199 which proved to be a match-winning total in the end. The left-handed batsman was adjudged the player of the match for his performance in the first T20I against the visitors.
Ishan Kishan attended the post-match press conference where he talked about how Rohit Sharma and the team management have helped him in the last few days.
During the post-match press conference, Ishan Kishan said, "The seniors in the team always want a youngster to be in a good headspace. Be it Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid or Virat Kohli, they know how a youngster feels if he doesn't perform well. When I did not perform well against the West Indies, they were standing there with me, telling me 'we know about your talent, we know what you can do for the team. We trust in you. Don't ever think that we are doubting you' ".
"When a youngster hears such words, he gets a lot of confidence. These small things while you're batting at the nets, they guide you. They have told me it's not always about hitting hard. We learn all these things whether we score runs or not."
He talked about what Rohit Sharma told him in regards to rotating strike and what importance it holds which proved to be very helpful for him.
"Rohit bhai kept telling me that he knows I can hit the long ball whenever I want. But he told me that's important in the upcoming matches to work on my single-rotation. Rohit helped me in this aspect. Told me to try out rotating the strike at the nets. He told me that I can hit the ball whenever I want but by rotating strike, I can put the bowlers under pressure also," Ishan Kishan added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.