Wriddhiman Saha is currently India’s most technically sound wicketkeeper, opines Syed Kirmani

Syed Kirmani has opined that Wriddhiman Saha is currently India’s most technically sound wicket keeper after he was dropped from the Test squad for Sri Lanka series. Saha has decided to skip Ranji Trophy season but Kirmani believes that he should fight it out in the tournament to force a comeback.

Wriddhiman Saha has been at the center of controversy in recent times. He was first dropped from the Test squad from the Sri Lanka series. Saha then told the media that the team management along with Rahul Dravid have informed him that he will not be considered for the longest format anymore. Further they also asked him to consider retirement from the game. Saha also exposed a ‘respected journalist’ recently on Twitter who was seen threatening him after declining an interview in the screenshots of messages he shared.

Several former cricketers have supported Saha in the issue. Reflecting on his exclusion from the squad, former indian cricketer Syed Kirmani believes that he is India’s most technically sound wicket keeper and should not have been dropped.

"I rate this boy very highly. In my opinion, he is currently India's most technically sound wicketkeeper. But the selection committee, the team management and others have something else on their minds. Unfortunately, he has very stiff competition," Kirmani told SportsKeeda.

"This age factor has been there for a long time now. I was also a victim of this. They didn’t spare even Sachin Tendulkar, right? I believe that a player matures from the time he’s thirty-years old; until then he’s in a learning process. Just like me, Saha has been dropped from the Indian team when he’s at the peak of his career. And why are we only talking about cricketers? What about the administrators?"

Saha has decided to skip the Ranji Trophy this season. However, Kirmani thinks otherwise and he said that Saha should fight it out in Ranji Trophy and force a comeback.

"Well, I exactly don't know how and what they’ve conveyed to him, so I won't be able to comment on it. Irrespective of whatever has happened, Saha should take the matter sportingly and fight it out in the Ranji Trophy to force a comeback," he stated.

"I think he should continue playing as long as he can. I haven't announced my retirement officially. I had to write a letter to the BCCI to get my benefit as a lot of benefit matches were played back in those days."