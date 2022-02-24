Sachin Tendulkar to take legal action against Goa Casino for using his morphed images

Sachin Tendulkar has taken to social media to announce that he would be taking legal action against a Casino for misusing his image. Tendulkar has clarified that he had nothing to do with the advertisements of a casino doing the rounds on the social media, which has his picture to promote itself.

Sachin Tendulkar expressed shock over his allegedly morphed images being used to endorse a casino on social media. Tendulkar said that he will be taking legal action against the misuse of his image soon and also requested everyone to "remain vigilant about misleading images on social media". “It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino," Tendulkar began with the statement, which he shared on Twitter. Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media. pic.twitter.com/VCJfdyJome — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2022 “I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco, or alcohol--directly or indirectly-- in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people,” he further added. “While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone,” Tendulkar concluded. Multiple reports have suggested that the ‘Big Daddy' casino, which is located in Goa, used Tendulkar’s images to promote itself on social media. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here