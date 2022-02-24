Reports | IPL 2022 set to begin on March 26, Mumbai and Pune to host league phase

However, the league phase of the IPL 2022, comprising 70 matches, would be restricted to only two cities: Mumbai and Pune across four different venues. These are the Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje. 20 matches each will be played at the Wankhede and at DY Patil Stadium, while 15 each at Brabourne Stadium and at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) ground in Gahunje.