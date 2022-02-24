IND vs SL | Ishan Kishan should be given substantial number of chances to capitalize, says Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Ishan Kishan should get enough chances to prove himself ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Chopra also opined that Ruturaj Gaikwad should open the innings along with Kishan and should play all the matches in the series.

India are all set to play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting from Thursday. The squad for the series has been announced and there are several changes in it. KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar are forced to sit out due to injuries. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are rested for the series as they are given a bio-bubble break by BCCI.

Exclusion of some of the senior players have opened the doors for some fresh faces. Sanju Samson has returned to the squad. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has persisted with the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the series.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad should open with Ishan Kishan. Justifiably, it begs the question; 'Why not Sanju Samson?' I believe that if you have started to play Ishan Kishan, let's end that story whichever way it does. Maybe it has a beautiful ending. At least give him a substantial number of chances for him to capitalize. If he fails, it's fine. If you replace him after 3 games, it is going to be a struggle,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

“I want to open with Ruturaj because Rohit can bat at 3. Let Rohit play at three. Give three chances to Ruturaj as well. It will also ensure a left hand-right hand opening combination and Ruturaj will get the chances he deserves.”

Chopra further listed his middle-order and excluded Samson saying there is no point playing Samson in lower order as he is a top-order batsman.

“Rohit at 3, Shreyas Iyer at 4 and Deepak Hooda at 5. Why would you play Samson at 5 when he is a top-order batter? If you can't give him chances at the top, there is no point in wasting his opportunities. Instead of doing that, give chances to those who can actually play in the position. I'll have Venkatesh Iyer at six,” he stated.