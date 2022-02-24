IND vs SL | I am comfortable batting at any position the team wants me to bat, says Mayank Agarwal

India opener Mayank Agarwal has said that he is comfortable batting at any position for the Indian team ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka starting from March 4. Mayank also added that the openers are the key in Test cricket because they set up the day for the batsmen who come after them.

India are all set to play against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series from March 4. The squad for the Test series was announced and Mayank Agarwal will feature in the series to open the innings. Agarwal has scored 1429 runs from 19 Test matches with an average of 43.3 in his career with India so far. Ahead of the Test series, Agarwal has said that he is open to bat at any position depending on the team's needs.

"The role of an opener is key in Test cricket because, in a five-day game, it is the openers who set up the day for the batters to follow. It's something that I have done all my life. I really enjoy doing that. With that being said, I don't just always want to open the batting. I am also comfortable batting at any position the team wants me to bat, at any given situation," Agarwal said ahead of the Test series, reported ANI.

Agarwal also expressed his excitement to be a part of the Test squad.

"I am very excited to be part of the squad and part of the Indian Test team. I am really looking forward to contributing to the team's success," he stated.

"Every Test series is of utmost importance because of the World Test Championship. Each Test carries points. The collective thinking of our team is to pick up a win in every match that we play and try to get the maximum points we can from all the Test matches.”

Sri Lanka have some quality spinners in their line-up for the longest format. Also, Indian surfaces are known to assist spinners especially in Test cricket. Also, the spinners in the visitors' side bowl with a new ball too and that can pose a challenge for the openers.

"In India, as an opening batsman, you still have to be very good in facing the spin. Personally, it does not faze me if you open the bowling with spin or pace," he said.

"We have grown up playing spin all our lives. Personally, my mindset would not change much. I would look to do what an opener sets out to do. Give a good start, set up the scores for the team and make it count. One of the advantages the openers have, with all the difficulties that come their way, is that they have the opportunity to score big runs.”

Reports have suggested that IPL 2022 will also commence by the end of March. Agarwal is one of the two players retained by Punjab Kings. The right-handed batsman said that he will give his best in the IPL 2022 and will not think about squad selection for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"I am not thinking too much about the selection in the India T20 squad for the T20 World Cup this year. My thought process is to play well, put in the performances, make sure my team wins, and hope for the best. Whatever happens after that, is okay with me," he stated.