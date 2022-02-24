IND vs SL 2022 | We want Ravindra Jadeja to bat up the order more, says Rohit Sharma

Following India’s 62-run win against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Lucknow, Rohit Sharma has said that he wants more from Ravindra Jadeja in the coming days, especially as a batter. Jadeja was promoted at No. 4 in the series opener, but only managed to face four balls before the innings ended.

India captain Rohit Sharma was pleased after the way they thrashed Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on February 24.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, when asked about the performance of the returning Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit said, “Very happy with Jadeja's return. We want more from him, that is why we asked him to bat higher.”

Further, Rohit assured that Jadeja will come higher up the order more frequently in the coming days in limited-overs cricket.

“You will see that happening more and more in the games that he plays for India. I want him to bat up the order more. He is a very improved batter, so we will try and see if we can promote him going forward. We are very clear with what we want to achieve with him in white ball cricket,” Rohit added.

After being asked to bat, Rohit and Ishan Kishan put on a 111-run opening-wicket stand in 67 balls to set the tone for India. After Rohit’s departure in the 12th over, Kishan went on and scored 56-ball 89 to be adjudged Player of the Match.

While speaking about Kishan’s blistering knock, Rohit said, “I have known Ishan for a long time now. I know the mindset he has. I know the ability he has as well. It was just about getting the kind of game that he had today. It was so pleasing to watch from the other end. The way he constructed the innings was so good, that is usually a challenge for him.”

Kishan, however, has admitted that he had learnt a lot from the recently concluded T20I series in Kolkata, where he seemed uncomortable in all three outings.

“I got to learn a lot from the West Indies series. My intent wasn't good enough, I wasn't positive enough. I was just trying to keep it simple here - watch the ball and play my shots,” Kishan said.

India, having taken 1-0 lead, will next play against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala on Febraury 26.