IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer drops Charith Asalanka at deep mid-wicket

Shreyas Iyer, one of the fittest Indian cricketers, dropped an easy catch during India's first of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, on February 24 in Lucknow. The incident happened when Charith Asalanka tried to hit Yuzvendra Chahal over deep mid-wicket inside Powerplay, in the fifth over. Asalanka did not get enough to clear the ropes, and Iyer had plenty of times to size it up. However, he ended up misjudging the ball.