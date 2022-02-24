 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer drops Charith Asalanka at deep mid-wicket

    Shreyas Iyer drops Charith Asalanka at deep mid-wicket

    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer drops Charith Asalanka at deep mid-wicket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:54 PM

    India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer had dropped an easy catch at deep mid-wicket during India's first of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, on February 24. The incident happened when Charith Asalanka tried to hit Yuzvendra Chahal over deep mid-wicket in the fifth over.

    Shreyas Iyer, one of the fittest Indian cricketers, dropped an easy catch during India's first of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, on February 24 in Lucknow. The incident happened when Charith Asalanka tried to hit Yuzvendra Chahal over deep mid-wicket inside Powerplay, in the fifth over. Asalanka did not get enough to clear the ropes, and Iyer had plenty of times to size it up. However, he ended up misjudging the ball.

    India captain Rohit Sharma was not happy after Shreyas' dropped catch. Even head coach Rahul Dravid seemed animated and could not believe what just happened. It was India's second dropped chance after Venkatesh Iyer slipped out a fairly straightforward catch off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third over. However, Kamil Mishara, who got the lifeline,departed two balls after.

    Here's how Twitterati reacted:

