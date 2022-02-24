IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer drops Charith Asalanka at deep mid-wicket

Today at 9:54 PM
India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer had dropped an easy catch at deep mid-wicket during India's first of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, on February 24. The incident happened when Charith Asalanka tried to hit Yuzvendra Chahal over deep mid-wicket in the fifth over.
Shreyas Iyer, one of the fittest Indian cricketers, dropped an easy catch during India's first of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, on February 24 in Lucknow. The incident happened when Charith Asalanka tried to hit Yuzvendra Chahal over deep mid-wicket inside Powerplay, in the fifth over. Asalanka did not get enough to clear the ropes, and Iyer had plenty of times to size it up. However, he ended up misjudging the ball.
India captain Rohit Sharma was not happy after Shreyas' dropped catch. Even head coach Rahul Dravid seemed animated and could not believe what just happened. It was India's second dropped chance after Venkatesh Iyer slipped out a fairly straightforward catch off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third over. However, Kamil Mishara, who got the lifeline,departed two balls after.
Here's how Twitterati reacted:
February 24, 2022
Rohit Sharma's expression when Shreyas Iyer drop the catch. 😄— Señora (@tvfreakGabbi) February 24, 2022
Easy and big drop Catch by Shreyas Iyer.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/v425LMjVwv— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (LQ💚) (@Muja_q_Nikala) January 19, 2022
Shreyas iyer knows bishnoi is a better bowler so he dropped the catch 👍— aay (@Kanpur105) February 24, 2022
I feel for sad for Chahal, he was almost running towards Shreyas Iyer because he thought Iyer had completed the catch 🙂. #INDvsSL #YuzvendraChahal— Harshit Poddar (@harshitpoddar09) February 24, 2022
Drop catch S Iyer #SLvsIND pic.twitter.com/3iLl87jE0C— Pharmacists kunal Sharma (@KunalJmu) February 24, 2022
2 catch drop by India team in 4 overs.— Manjunath_P (@group_mvm) February 24, 2022
Unreal Consistency from Venkatesh Iyer now he is just one more Drop catch away from becoming our new Professor 🙇 #INDvsSL #SLvsIND #CricketTwitter #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/T717ur3eRD— 🏏Vaughan Fielding Academy👏 (@Vaughan_Academy) February 24, 2022
Rendu iyer thaili catch drop— Vinoth (@Vcrazyyyy) February 24, 2022
Wow Iyer has dropped catch— Josh Katyal (@JoshKatyal) February 24, 2022
