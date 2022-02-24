IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan hits Rohit Sharma style pull shot for six

Today at 8:39 PM
Indian opening batsman Ishan Kishan has hit a glorious pull shot for six over the mid-wicket boundary against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the series. The shot that Kishan had played the pull shot off the front-foot which is a trademark shot of captain Rohit Sharma who plays it with much ease.
Indian opening batsman Ishan Kishan played a magnificent pull shot in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Kishan was up against fast bowler Lahiru Kumara in the third over of the game when he played that shot. The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the over as the left-handed batsman deposited one over sqaure-leg.
Ishan Kishan played a pull shot off the front foot which is very similar to what his opening partner and Indian captain Rohit Sharma does very often. It is not an easy shot to play and commentators, as well as fans in the stadium, were in complete awe when he played that shot.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Ishan Kishan's six:
Whatta shot that is!
February 24, 2022
That's quick!
SIX.!!— Saurabh Garewal 🇮🇳 (@garewal_saurabh) February 24, 2022
Tried a bouncers but not quite the line #Chameera wanted & #IshanKishan sent his to a maximum again.
🇮🇳-56/0 (5.4)#INDvSL | #INDvsSL | #PaytmT20Series | #TeamIndia
Yeah boii!!
That pull shot from Ishan Kishan was his go-to shot during the 2020 IPL.— Shrikant Shankar (@Shrikant_23) February 24, 2022
Good to see him whack a short ball over square for six!#IndvSl
He's classy!
SIX 6⃣ #IshanKishan you absolute beauty! 🙌🔥#INDvsSL #SLvsInd #Cricket— myKhel.com (@mykhelcom) February 24, 2022
Awful stroke from the young lad!
What a six by Ishan Kishan #INDvSL— SunapanaReloaded (@Sunapana47) February 24, 2022
That went like a bullet!
@ThePunjabiKudi— Sanchit (@Sanchit30572357) February 24, 2022
hit a six by ishan kishan
Great one for sure!
#INDvsSL GREAT KNOCK! 89 off 56 BALLS 👏 #ISHANKISHAN pic.twitter.com/jlFmeBTVTi— KHILARI RRS (@KhilariRrs) February 24, 2022
Just miss!
Ishan kishan 89 💔💔💔#INDvsSL— cancel 5th semester (@idle__student) February 24, 2022
