    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan hits Rohit Sharma style pull shot for six

    Ishan Kishan hit a Rohit Sharma style pull shot in the first T20I of the game.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:39 PM

    Indian opening batsman Ishan Kishan has hit a glorious pull shot for six over the mid-wicket boundary against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the series. The shot that Kishan had played the pull shot off the front-foot which is a trademark shot of captain Rohit Sharma who plays it with much ease.

    Indian opening batsman Ishan Kishan played a magnificent pull shot in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Kishan was up against fast bowler Lahiru Kumara in the third over of the game when he played that shot. The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the over as the left-handed batsman deposited one over sqaure-leg. 

    Ishan Kishan played a pull shot off the front foot which is very similar to what his opening partner and Indian captain Rohit Sharma does very often. It is not an easy shot to play and commentators, as well as fans in the stadium, were in complete awe when he played that shot. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to Ishan Kishan's six:

    Whatta shot that is!

    That's quick!

    Yeah boii!! 

    He's classy!

    Awful stroke from the young lad!

    That went like a bullet!

    Great one for sure!

    Just miss!

