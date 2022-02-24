IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs to win first T20I of series

Yesterday at 10:51 PM
India defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs to win the first T20I of the three-match series between the two countries at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Ishan Kishan was the star with the bat for India as he smashed 89 which helped the hosts post a mammoth total of 199 against the visitors which was enough.
India beat Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series between the two countries. Sri Lanka, after winning the toss asked India to bat first. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India in both looked in sublime touch. However, it was Ishan Kishan who took control of the innings and smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park.
The left-handed batsman roared back to form after having an unimpressive outing against the West Indies. Ishan Kishan scored 89 runs from 56 balls which was studded with 10 boundaries and 3 sixes.
Sri Lanka on the other hand could not start well when they came out to chase. They lost early wickets which put them on the backfoot and made things difficult for them. Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered the early strikes which helped Rohit Sharma's team gain the upper hand in the game.
The Indian bowlers looked in complete control throughout the match and India ended up winning the match by 62 runs.
Here is how Twitter reacted to India's win:
