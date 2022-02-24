IND vs SL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja improves the team’s combination in all formats, opines Ashish Nehra

Today at 3:01 PM
Ashish Nehra has praised Ravindra Jadeja for improvement in his game and said that he will improve the team’s combination in upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Nehra also added that Jadeja is no longer a No. 7 or No. 8 player and can bat even at No. 6 if conditions are good for batting.
India are all set to play a three-match T20I series starting from February 24. Ravindra Jadeja will return to the squad for the series and will feature in Tests and T20Is. Jadeja has scored 256 runs and bagged 46 wickets in T20Is. Also, he has 2195 runs and scalped 232 Test wickets. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has opined that Jadeja will improve the team’s combination in all formats.
“Jadeja's return is a plus, he always improves the team's combination in all formats. In the last two or three years, the way he has improved his batting, he is no longer a No.7 or No.8 player and in ODIs and T20Is, he can bat at even No.6 if the conditions are good,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.
India are coming into the series on the back of a clean sweep against West Indies in recent ODI and T20I series against West Indies. On the other hand Sri Lanka lost a T20I series against Australia but they registered a victory in the last game against hosts.
“One can hope that Sri Lanka will play well here considering they are fresh from a tour of Australia and give a better fight to India than West Indies did,” he stated.
“The West Indies had a few moments for themselves in the ODIs and T20Is but they could never finish them. Sri Lanka also experienced something similar in Australia and they would want to get some change to that scoreline here.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.