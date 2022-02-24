ENG vs WI | Still got the hunger and passion to play, says James Anderson

"I'm praying this isn't the end. I've got one more go at digging deep. I've got a lot left to offer - I've still got the hunger and passion to play. It was a shock and a disappointment to get that call but having processed it, it's important I try to focus on the stuff I can control and that's showing people what I can do with the ball in my hand," Anderson said on the Tailenders Podcast, as reported by ICC.