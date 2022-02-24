AUS vs PAK 2022 | Mohammad Nawaz ruled out of Test series against Australia

Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia due to a foot injury. Pakistan have also added Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed to the traveling reserves’ list and will be considered for selection only in case of an injury to a team member during the series.

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I starting from March 4. Pakistan have suffered a blow to their campaign as the left-arm spin all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will miss the series due to foot injury. Hosts haven't yet announced any replacement for him. The team have also added Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed as traveling reserves. They will be considered for the selection in team only in case of an injury, Other reserves Mohammad Haris, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah have been advised to play in the Pakistan Cup starting from March 2. The series will commence with the first Test in Rawalpindi where all the white-ball games are scheduled to be held. Updated Squad: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood