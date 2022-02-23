‘Yuvi Pa’, your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people, Virat Kohli responds Yuvraj Singh’s  wholehearted letter

Today at 2:10 PM
Virat Kohli has shared a heartfelt post for Yuvraj Singh on social media after receiving a handwritten note and a shoe from the former. Kohli and Yuvraj were the teammates for India and also shared the same dressing room at Royal Challengers Bangalore for a year in the Indian Premier League.
Former India captain Virat Kohli has responded to Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt handwritten note and thanked his "Yuvi pa" for the wonderful gesture. Kohli took to Twitter to share an image of the special shoe and Yuvraj's handwritten note and an older picture of theirs.
Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture.Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you.I wish you all the happiness,God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/KDrd2JQCHU— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 23, 2022
Both Yuvraj and Kohli helped India to victory on many occasions with their impressive match-defining partnerships.
Last month, Yuvraj and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Kohli wished good luck to Yuvraj on his new journey as a parent, saying "Now we're both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey."
Earlier, in the letter, Yuvraj had commended Kohli for his dedication and discipline towards cricket that serves as an inspiration for the future cricketers.
"Virat, I've seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you're now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day," wrote Yuvraj in the letter.
