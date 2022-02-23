WI vs ENG 2022 | West Indies name squad for first Test, uncapped Anderson Phillip added

Today at 11:24 AM
Following his impressive performance in the domestic first-class competition, uncapped cricketer Anderson Phillip was included in the West Indies squad for the first Test against England, beginning on March 8 in Antigua. West Indies have also picked opener John Campbell in the 13-member squad.
West Indies have dropped batter Shai Hope and all-rounder Roston Chase for the first Test against England, starting from March 8 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. They have recalled opener John Campbell instead and have also named uncapped fast bowler Anderson Phillip in the 13-member squad.
Phillip has come in as a replacement for Shannon Gabriel, who was ruled out of the contest because of a hamstring injury. Besides, batter Jeremy Solozano, all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall and spinner Jomel Warrican have also failed to make the cut. They were part of the squad in their last Test series in Sri Lanka in December, which they lost 2-0.
"I expect us to be very competitive against England," stated West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes. "This should be a very exciting series, with a lot of players who are out to make their mark. We have a squad that has some experienced players as well as some exciting young players and we expect them to equip themselves well and do the job."
West Indies, led by Kraigg Brathwaite, will face England in three Test matches till March 28 for the inaugural Richards-Botham Trophy. They have never lost a Test series at home against England since 2004.
West Indies Test squad for the first Test against England: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Joshua da Silva (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Shai Hope
- Roston Chase
- Kraigg Brathwaite
- Shannon Gabriel
- West Indies Vs England
- West Indies
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.