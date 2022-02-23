Virat Kohli ‘superhuman’, MS Dhoni has ‘ice running through his veins’, opines Shane Watson

Today at 9:43 AM
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has compared the leadership styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the latest episode of ‘ICC Review’. Watson played under Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and under Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
While speaking about Kohli, Watson called him a “super human” and heaped praise on his knowledge of cricket as well.
“Virat as a leader has done incredible things, the way he has been able to push players, he has got such high expectations from himself and he brings that to every game he plays. For me, I believe Virat is a super human, he knows how to push players around him. Virat is an incredibly good guy, he is a well-balanced character off the field, knowledge he has is fascinating. It was a great experience for me to work with Virat at RCB,” said Watson.
Watson then went on to explain how Dhoni has managed to establish himself as one of the finest captains around the world.
“MS Dhoni has got ice running through his veins, his ability to take pressure out of a team environment, he trusts his players, he makes sure everyone has faith in their abilities. He knows what works for himself and people around him. He trusts his instincts on the field, he trusts that players will do their research and do what is needed on the field,” Watson added.
Watson ended the segment with his opinion about India’s newly named all-format captain Rohit Sharma. He praised Rohit for his relentless success at Mumbai Indians (MI), and also lauded his ball-hitting ability.
“He is such a natural and easy leader. I watched him closely leading the Mumbai Indians and nothing seemed to faze him. He goes about his work incredibly well, he has had experience leading teams as well, captaining a franchise like Mumbai in high-pressure situations. There is always high expectation from Mumbai in the IPL. I love watching Rohit bat, he is an elegant batter and he brings that to his captaincy,” he concluded.
