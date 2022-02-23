Virat Kohli ‘superhuman’, MS Dhoni has ‘ice running through his veins’, opines Shane Watson

“Virat as a leader has done incredible things, the way he has been able to push players, he has got such high expectations from himself and he brings that to every game he plays. For me, I believe Virat is a super human, he knows how to push players around him. Virat is an incredibly good guy, he is a well-balanced character off the field, knowledge he has is fascinating. It was a great experience for me to work with Virat at RCB,” said Watson.