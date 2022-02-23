Reports | Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20I series against Sri Lanka due to injuries

Today at 10:07 AM
As per Cricbuzz, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar, who played pivotal roles for India in the recent T20I series against West Indies, have been ruled out of the forthcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka due to injuries. The T20I series against Sri Lanka will begin on February 24.
While Suryakumar has suffered a hairline fracture on his hand and been declared unfit for the T20Is, Chahar picked up a hamstring injury in Kolkata during the third and last T20I against West Indies. He walked off the field holding his hamstring without completing his second over, and has not reportedly travelled with the team to Lucknow.
However, given the biosecurity protocols, a replacement for either player at this stage will not be possible. With that, India have now been reduced to a 16-member squad for three T20I matches.
It is worth a mention that Suryakumar was adjudged Player of the Series against West Indies, scoring 107 runs at a strike rate of 194.55. Chahar, on the other hand, picked up three wickets from three matches before limping off the field.
After the series opener in Lucknow on February 24, the next two T20I contests will be played in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.
