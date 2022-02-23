Reports | Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coaches ahead of IPL 2022

Today at 8:46 AM
As per reports from ESPNCricinfo, Times of India, and Cricbuzz, Ajit Agarkar is set to join Delhi Capitals (DC) as an assistant coach ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. A Cricbuzz report has also suggested that Shane Watson will join DC for the similar position as well, alongside Agarkar.
According to multiple reports ESPNCricinfo, Times of India, and Cricbuzz, former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar is set to join Delhi Capitals (DC) as an assistant coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, to begin from the last week of March. This will be the first time in any coaching role for Agarkar, who retired from professional cricket in 2013 although he last played for India in 2007.
Agarkar, 44, is expected to join the DC’s leadership group once he finishes his commentary commitments with the Star Sports broadcasting team during Sri Lanka’s tour of India, which will conclude with the pink-ball Test match in Bengaluru on March 16.
Agarkar’s appointment comes after DC not renewing the contracts of Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra, who were both assistant coaches for varying periods until last season. While Kaif served in the role from 2019, Ratra only managed to work for a single season (2021).
Alongside Agarkar, DC are set to appoint Shane Watson as another assistant coach, as per Cricbuzz. Watson, a two-time IPL winner -- with Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Chennai Super Kings (2018) -- was reportedly recommended by the franchise’s head coach Ricky Ponting.
Now, both Agarkar and Watson are set to join DC’s leadership group, comprising Ponting, captain Rishabh Pant, batting coach Praveen Amre and bowling coach James Hopes. The franchise may soon announce a fielding coach as well.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Shane Watson
- Rishabh Pant
- Ajit Agarkar
- James Hopes
- Mohammad Kaif
- Ricky Ponting
- Ajay Ratra
- Ipl 2022
- Delhi Capitals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.