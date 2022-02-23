Reports | Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coaches ahead of IPL 2022

According to multiple reports ESPNCricinfo, Times of India, and Cricbuzz, former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar is set to join Delhi Capitals (DC) as an assistant coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, to begin from the last week of March. This will be the first time in any coaching role for Agarkar, who retired from professional cricket in 2013 although he last played for India in 2007.