IND vs WI 2022 | Will rate Ravi Bishnoi very high because the way he kept his cool, says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 1:48 PM
Sunil Gavaskar has praised spinner Ravi Bishnoi for his performance in the debut series against West Indies saying he kept his cool in pressure situations. Gavaskar also added that Bishnoi is learning very quickly by correcting his length as soon as he gets hit for boundaries.
India recently won a T20I series against the West Indies with a 3-0 sweep. The Indian bowlers performed well in the last two matches as they defended the target under dew. Ravi Bishnoi made his international debut in the series opener, and has been impressive since then.
Bishnoi finished with 2 for 17 on his debut and was adjudged as Player of the Match. Overall, he scalped three wickets with an economy of 6.33 runs per over and a strike rate of 24. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has rated the spinner very high for the way he was calm in pressure situations.
“I will rate him very high because of the way he kept his cool. There were a couple of overs where he got hit for fours but again the way he came. His comeback deliveries were always very good. Whenever he was hit for a boundary or clattered for a six, the next couple of balls were dot balls. That is an indication that he is learning very quickly by correcting his length,” he said.
India will next lock horns with Sri Lanka for the T20I series from February 23 and Bishnoi has been retained in the squad for the series as well.
