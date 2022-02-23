IND vs SL 2022 | We want the top-order to fire, says Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has said that the team needs top-order to fire in order to better their chances of winning the upcoming series against India starting from Thursday. Shanaka further added that the team will miss Wanindu Hasaranga but younger players should rise to the occasion.

Sri Lanka recently lost a five-match T20I series by a scoreline of 1-4. The scoreline might suggest otherwise but the team was competitive in the series against Australia. The series also gave the Sri Lankan team an idea of conditions and combinations going into the World Cup later this year. However the form of the top-order was an issue of concern for the team.

"We want the top-order to fire. Whenever the top order is among the runs we have a better chance of wining. India have a strong bowling lineup and we are expecting our top-order to fire which will give our bowlers a chance to defend," said Shanka in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the T20I series against India due to Covid-19 infection in Australia. Shanaka said that the team will miss Hasaranga but younger players should rise to the occasion.

"The youngsters have been in the system for a while, they have performed in domestic cricket. It has become normal with the COVID situation. All the teams are facing it. Wanindu will be a weakness for us but we know that he will be back soon. Still our squad is strong enough,” he stated.

Shanaka has bowled five bowlers in recent matches but he said that he is ready to roll his arm if the situation demands.

“Our five main bowlers have done well. Personally I would like to bowl but there was no opportunity for me to bowl. If any of the bowlers get hit I am ready to take the ball,” he said.