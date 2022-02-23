IND vs SL 2022 | Wanindu Hasaranga to miss T20Is against India as he is yet to recover from Covid-19

India are all set to square off against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting from February 24 in Lucknow. Sri Lanka have announced their squad but they have suffered a blow to their campaign. Wanindu Hasaranga, all-rounder of the team will miss the T20Is against India as he is yet to recover from Covid-19. Hasaranga was diagnosed with Covid-19 during the Australia series last week and has again returned positive in the latest test.