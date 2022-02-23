IND vs SL 2022 | Wanindu Hasaranga to miss T20Is against India as he is yet to recover from Covid-19

Today at 2:17 PM
India are all set to square off against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting from February 24 in Lucknow. Sri Lanka have announced their squad but they have suffered a blow to their campaign. Wanindu Hasaranga, all-rounder of the team will miss the T20Is against India as he is yet to recover from Covid-19. Hasaranga was diagnosed with Covid-19 during the Australia series last week and has again returned positive in the latest test.
Hasaranga, along with Kusal Mendis and Binura Fernando, returned positive for coronavirus in the Australia series. He played only two T20Is in the series and returned with the figures of 3/38 and 2/33. Sri Lanka have named an 18-member squad for the series. However, there are several players missing in the squad. Ashian Daniel has earned a debut while the team will miss the services of Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando (knee injury), Ramesh Mendis (thumb injury), Nuwan Thushara (side strain).
Both teams will play three T20Is, and then two Test matches.
Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel – Subjected to Ministerial approval
